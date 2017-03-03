Vinnie Jones (Galavant) is set for a series regular role opposite Jack Cutmore-Scott in ABC’s drama pilot, Deception, from Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti TV.

Written by Chuck co-creator Chris Fedak and directed by WBTV-based helmer David Nutter, Deception is an FBI crime drama procedural that centers on the story of superstar magician Cameron Black (Cutmore-Scott) who begins working with the FBI when his own career is ruined by scandal. In bringing his art of deception, illusion and influence to the Bureau, Black becomes the world’s first consulting illusionist, helping the government solve crimes that defy explanation, and trap criminals and spies by using deception. Jones will play Gunter Gastafsen, hailed as the “world’s greatest illusion builder.”

Jones played the series regular role of Gareth for two seasons on ABC’s Galavant for ABC. He also appeared in Brett Ratner’s X Men: The Last Stand, and Guy Ritchie’s Snatch. He is repped by APA and Elevate Entertainment.