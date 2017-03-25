Fans of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher can say goodbye today, with a public memorial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park set to be livestreamed and featuring the music of James Blunt and Star Wars composer John Williams.

Organized by Todd Fisher (Reynolds’ son, Fisher’s brother), the memorial will take place in the cemetery’s 1,200-seat Hall of Liberty theater, with overflow crowds offered outside seating. The memorial will be shown on large screens.

The service, which begins at 1 p.m. PT, will be livestreamed at debbiereynolds.com.

Although Blunt won’t perform, a new song he wrote for the occasion will be played over a photo montage. Blunt was a close friend of Fisher, who was godmother to his son.

According to the Reynolds website, the memorial program will also include performances by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles and a dance tribute from the Debbie Reynolds dance school. Costumes and memorabilia will be displayed, and the public will be permitted to visit the pair’s gravesite following the service. (A private burial took place in January).

Fisher and wife Catherine Hickland arranged the public service in keeping with Reynolds’ wishes.

Fisher died December 27 after suffering a heart attack on a flight to Los Angeles, and her mother Reynolds died of a stroke the following day.