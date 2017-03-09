EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a clip from the Luke Korem-directed documentary Dealt that follows a renowned card magician who is also completely blind. The doc will world premiere at the South By Southwest Film Festival, which officially kicks off tomorrow.

Written by Korem and Bradley Jackson, the doc gives insight into the life of 62 year old Richard Turner, as he traces his journey from his troubled childhood, when he began losing his vision, to present day as he relentlessly pursues perfection while struggling with the reality that his biggest weakness might also be his greatest strength.

As you see in the clip above, Turner’s smooth and swift handling of the card deck makes it hard to believe that he can’t see. “He’s blind right?” asked a perplexed audience member. “Am I wrong? Is there a deeper magic that’s happening?”

Korem also produced the documentary with Russell Wayne Groves. Exec producers are Don Aaron, Pat Condon, Sara Dysart, Steve LeBlanc, Ellen LeBlanc and Graham Weston