Sundance Selects has acquired U.S. rights to Dealt, the documentary from director Luke Korem that centers on Richard Turner, one of the world’s greatest card magicians who is also blind. The pic had its world premiere at SXSW where it won the audience award in the Documentary Feature Competition.

The docu traces Turner’s journey from his troubled childhood, when he began losing his vision, to now as he pursues perfection while struggling with the reality that his biggest weakness might also be his greatest strength. Bradley Jackson and Korem penned the script for the pic, which is from Keep On Running Pictures and Ralph Smyth Entertainment.

Russell Wayne Groves and Korem produced, and Don Aaron, Pat Condon, Sara Dysart, Steve LeBlanc, Ellen LeBlanc and Graham Weston are exec producers.