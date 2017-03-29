Sundance Selects acquired US rights to Dealt, the Luke Korem-directed pic that won the Audience Award in the Documentary category. Pic focuses on Richard Turner, a living legend in the world of magic who has achieve that status even though he is blind.

Jonathan Sehring and Lisa Schwartz, co-presidents of IFC Films/Sundance Selects stated: “We are very excited to help tell the entertaining and uplifting story of Richard Turner following sold out screenings and standing ovations at SXSW. A magician, sleight of hand artist and self-proclaimed card mechanic, watching Richard Turner is nothing short of dazzling.” Deal was brokered by Arianna Bocco.