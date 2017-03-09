Ryan Reynolds has made it official, via Twitter: Zazie Beetz, who stars in Donald Glover’s FX series Atlanta, has been cast as Domino in Deadpool 2.

Deadpool 2 is being directed by David Leitch, who took over for the original helmer Tim Miller. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick penned the script. No release date is announced yet, but quietly sitting on Fox’s 2018 schedule is an untitled Fox/Marvel movie on March 2.

In the X-Men mythology, Domino was a mutant mercenary who was involved in the mercenary group Six Pack and later X-Force. She and Deadpool crossed paths when she was working solo.

Beetz plays Van on Atlanta, which won a pair of Golden Globes this year as well as honors from the PGA and DGA. Her film credits include Applesauce, writer-director Bart Freundlich’s Wolves and the upcoming Finding Her.