The Merc With a Mouth is making an appearance before Logan, but not in the physical sense of the word like Hugh Jackman in Manhattan last night.

20th Century Fox/Marvel’s Deadpool 2 teaser shows Wade Wilson witnessing a mugging on the street and he dashes into a phone booth to change into his Deadpool get-up ala Superman, all set to the tune of John Williams’ iconic main theme from the 1978 Warner Bros. movie. However, Deadpool gets his knickers in a knot, meaning he spends too much time trying to get into his tights. When he exits the phone booth, he finds the assailant gone, and the victim left for dead.

“Oh, Jesus. Oh, that’s not good,” says Deadpool, “No, no, no, oh, you’re not going to walk that one out.”

“I’m sorry, I spent too much time in the phone booth,” the superhero apologizes.

The teaser ends set to the music of Hans Zimmer’s True Romance theme “You’re So Cool” as Deadpool rests his head on the belly of the victim.

“What the f*** is a phone booth doing on a street corner?,” he says, “You know who would have been able to save you? Logan. He doesn’t have to change into anything. All he wears is jeans and a tank-top.”

Slowly the tagline reveals: “Deadpool. Coming. Not Soon Enough.”

Deadpool 2 is directed by David Leitch. No release date is announced yet, but quietly sitting on Fox’s 2018 schedule is an untitled Fox/Marvel movie on March 2. Fox has not officially dropped the Deadpool 2 teaser at the time of this posting.