One day. 25 networks and studios, 50 shows.

For a second consecutive year, Deadline is proud to present The Contenders Emmys, an all-day event on Sunday, April 9 to celebrate the launch of the Emmy awards season (Deadline produces Contenders exclusively; it is not affiliated with the Television Academy).

No sooner has one major kudos season ended than another begins and Deadline is starting out with a bang featuring numerous stars, writers , directors, showrunners and key creative talents who all have a stake in the race from this year’s top contending shows. After our inaugural Emmy event turned out to be an instant smash last year it was a no-brainer to make it even bigger and better this time around, just as we have done for the past six years

with our annual Oscar season Contenders held each November. This is an invitation-only event for Emmy voters should have just received their special email invite for this unique forum where TV’s top talents talk shop and show off clips of work that could take them all the way to the stage of the Microsoft Theatre in September. It all starts here at the DGA Theatre in Hollywood where each network or studio will get the opportunity to make a presentation and share backstories of their hottest prospects. Incredibly , reflecting the sheer output of the television industry, we have doubled the number of participating entities starting

with HBO at the 8:30AM kickoff and ending with Hulu at 5:45pm. In between are Netflix, TV Land, CBS Television Studios, Universal Cable Productions/Syfy, Starz, AMC, A+E Networks, Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television, ABC Studios, NBC, OWN/Warner Bros. Television Group, FX, Masterpiece On PBS, AT&T AUDIENCE Network, WGN America, TBS, Showtime, 20th Century Fox Television, Fox, EPIX, Comedy Central, and National Geographic. The day will begin with a catered hot breakfast served between 7AM and 8:20AM sponsored by Netflix. There will also be a catered lunch sponsored by ABC and black-ish with the entire cast and key creatives attending, and then ending with a star studded cocktail reception hosted by Hulu. Taking turns moderating the panels featuring more than 50 shows with over 130 confirmed speakers will be Deadline’s co-editors Nellie Andreeva and Mike Fleming, Deadline Senior Editor Dominic Patten, TV Line Founder and Editor-in-Chief Michael Ausiello, and me. The Contenders Emmys Presented By Deadline is sponsored by Final Draft, Screen Engine/ASI, Poltrona Frau, and Cappellini.

We are pleased that The Contenders series has become a must-attend event during the TV and Movie awards seasons. And by the way congratulations are in order for participants at our 6th Annual Contenders

held November 5th to kick off the movie awards season in earnest. 22 of those “contenders” that day went on to receive Oscar nominations , and 8 of them won including Best Director Damien Chazelle, Best Actress Emma Stone, Best Song and Original Score Justin Hurwitz, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture Barry Jenkins, Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali, Best Supporting Actress Viola Davis, and BestAnimated Feature Clark Spencer Zootopia. Congratulations to all the winners, nominees and participants and good luck to our new crop of top Emmy contenders. We’ll see you on April 9th.