The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives and General Hospital are in the running for the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series.

The nominations were announced on today’s episode of CBS’s The Talk.

This year’s Daytime Emmys will be held Sunday, April 30 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, with the Creative Arts ceremony announced on the Friday prior.

Complete list of Daytime Emmy nominees to come…

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, General Hospital)

Gina Tognoni (Phyllis, The Young and the Restless)

Heather Tom (Katie, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Jess Walton (Jill, The Young and the Restless)

Laura Wright (Carly, General Hospital)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Peter Bergman (Jack, The Young and the Restless)

Scott Clifton (Liam, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Billy Flynn (Chad, Days of Our Lives)

Vincent Irizarry (Deimos, Days of Our Lives)

Kristoff St. John (Neil, The Young and the Restless)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Stacy Haiduk (Patty, The Young and the Restless)

Finola Hughes (Anna, General Hospital)

Anna Maria Horsford (Vivian, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Kate Mansi (Abigail, Days of Our Lives)

Kelly Sullivan (Sage, The Young and the Restless)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives)

Steve Burton (Dylan, The Young and the Restless)

Chad Duell (Michael, General Hospital)

Jeffrey Vincent Parise (Carlos/Joe, General Hospital)

James Reynolds (Abe, Days of Our Lives)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina, General Hospital)

Reign Edwards (Nicole, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Hunter King (Summer, The Young and the Restless)

Chloe Lanier (Nellie, General Hospital)

Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith, The Young and the Restless)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Bryan Craig (Morgan, General Hospital) — 2016 winner

Pierson Fodé (Thomas, The Bold and the Beautiful)

James Lastovic (Joey, Days of Our Lives)

Tequan Richmond (TJ, General Hospital)

Anthony Turpel (R.J., The Bold and the Beautiful)