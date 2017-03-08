A handful of networks are allowing their staff to partake in A Day Without A Woman events around the nation in celebration of International Women’s Day. Created by the organizers behind the January Women’s March, A Day Without a Woman is a way to have people come together for equity, justice and the human rights of women and all gender-oppressed people, through a one-day demonstration of economic solidarity.

NBC told their staff that if they are passionate about the cause, they can take a personal day to participate in the March 8 events.

Netflix also stated that if its staff wants to observe International Women’s Day, they are free to do so.

At this time, Fox doesn’t have any planned events, special programming, posts or campaigns set for A Day Without a Woman.

As previously reported, MTV will turn their logo upside down, changing the “M” into a red “W” for “women.” MTV News will also have a line-up of hourly on-air hits and lower-third messaging as well as special articles, podcasts and reports throughout the day. Fusion TV will be sharing stories by and about women, with specials that tackle issues including maternal health, sexuality, and the definition of feminist in the age of Trump.

Deadline also reached out to CBS, Amazon, Hulu, ABC, HBO and Starz for comment and are awaiting a response.

Deadline’s Dominic Patten contributed to this report.