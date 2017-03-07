March 8 is International Women’s Day and to observe the day, many companies are planning to join the A Day Without a Woman protests to show the value of women in the workforce and spotlight gender inequality.

Deadline earlier reported how UTA is planning to participate on Wednesday by holding off-site events for its female employees in its offices in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto.

Also taking part is MTV, who will flip their logo upside down, morphing the “M” into a red “W” for “women” on-air, online and across our social media accounts. MTV News will have a line-up of hourly on-air hits and lower-third messaging as well as special articles, podcasts and reports throughout the day. Their social media, which is run almost entirely by women, will also go on strike, with automated posts going up in solidarity with women on strike.

Fusion TV will commemorate the day by sharing stories by and about women. They will begin the day with a series of primetime specials such as Sex. Right. Now: Women Do It Too, The Other F-Word: Feminist and The Naked Truth: Death by Delivery. The specials range from serious to irreverent and tackle issues including maternal health, sexuality, and the definition of feminist in the age of Trump.

Websites like Vogue, Teen Vogue and Glamour will cover the strike. Marie Claire is also launching a campaign called #WhatIWishISaid on social media and through essays on its site that encourage “women to speak out about the moments of sexism — large and small, commonplace or glaring — they wish they could go back and rewrite.”

As a sign of solidarity with women, The Cut, New York magazine’s women’s site, will not publish new content on Wednesday. Instead, they’ll highlight archival content about feminism, reproductive rights, the women’s march, and more from the Cut home page.

Female employees at Tumblr will also “strike for women less fortunate than us.” A blog post from a staffer at Tumblr, and signed by the women who are participating, said that they’ll be attending the Women’s Rally in Washington Square.

“We strike in solidarity with low income women, native women, Muslim women, immigrants, LGBTQ+ and women of color who risk more than we do today,” the post stated. “We call for the male-dominated tech industry to hold themselves accountable for advocating for these policies. We urge all involved to use the power they have to pressure the current administration to advance equal rights for all women.”

A Day Without a Woman was created by the organizers behind the January Women’s March.