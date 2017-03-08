In the current political climate, today’s International Women’s Day comes with an extra edge as the movement that started with marches all over the country and the world the day after Donald Trump became President has declared A Day Without A Woman. The strike aims to display the pivotal role women play in our society and our economy and how often they are taken for granted.

Here in Hollywood, NBC and Netflix have told staffers that they are free to take the day to celebrate and support the cause. Among others, MTV will turn their logo upside down, changing the “M” into a red “W.”

A number of the industry’s leading ladies and a few felllas too have also taken to social media to fly their flag for the day and show their colors – red specifically being the tone of A Day Without A Woman. Some took a swipe at POTUS, who unsurprisingly put out a tweet of his own earlier. Here’s a few of the voices we’ve heard today – we’ll be adding more throughout the day and don’t hesitate to tell us if we missed someone.

Never missing a beat, Samantha Bee’s Full Frontal went full on this morning:

Which was in response to Trump’s double shot on Wednesday morning:

Chelsea Handler and former House of Cards showrunner Beau Willimon had something to tell Trump too:

Taking on Trump aside, celebration, pride and equality were the primary rallying calls:

One of the world’s leading crusaders for women’s rights and the co-founder of Ms. Magazine said:

California’s newest Senator kinda nailed it with this one: