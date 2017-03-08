In the current political climate, today’s International Women’s Day comes with an extra edge as the movement that started with marches all over the country and the world the day after Donald Trump became President has declared A Day Without A Woman. The strike aims to display the pivotal role women play in our society and our economy and how often they are taken for granted.

Here in Hollywood, NBC and Netflix have told staffers that they are free to take the day to celebrate and support the cause. Among others, MTV will turn their logo upside down, changing the “M” into a red “W.”

A number of the industry’s leading ladies and a few felllas too have also taken to social media to fly their flag for the day and show their colors – red specifically being the tone of A Day Without A Woman. Some took a swipe at POTUS, who unsurprisingly put out a tweet of his own earlier. Here’s a few of the voices we’ve heard today – we’ll be adding more throughout the day and don’t hesitate to tell us if we missed someone.

Never missing a beat, Samantha Bee’s Full Frontal went full on this morning:

The Trump WH is so feminist, EVERY day is Day Without a Woman. pic.twitter.com/rYZeYo04kn — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 8, 2017

Which was in response to Trump’s double shot on Wednesday morning:

I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

On International Women’s Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

Chelsea Handler and former House of Cards showrunner Beau Willimon had something to tell Trump too:

Happy international women’s day. @realDonaldTrump, a special congrats to all the int’l pussies that have been assaulted by you. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 8, 2017

Sorry, women can’t join you, Don. They’re busy on general strike resisting you, your sexual predation & your sexist policy#daywithoutawoman https://t.co/XWDQkDJvEZ — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) March 8, 2017

Taking on Trump aside, celebration, pride and equality were the primary rallying calls:

Happy #InternationalWomensDay

This is Teresa Żabińska. Last night we celebrated her mother, Antonina. Today we celebrate all women! ❤ pic.twitter.com/daljLyjaoa — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) March 8, 2017

Today as #womenstrike I am reminded that women do not yet have constitutional equality in America. pic.twitter.com/z7TeLK3bBm — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 8, 2017

We see you, we honor you, we support you, because you are a phenomenal woman. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/xzmeWTOTIJ — OprahWinfrey Network (@OWNTV) March 8, 2017

From midnight NYC time, book fairies around the WORLD will start hiding feminist books to mark #IWD #IWDoursharedshelf @the_bookfairies 📚 — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 8, 2017

I’m grateful to all the women who came before me and fought for me to be able to be where I am. #ADayWithoutWomen #IWD2017 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 8, 2017

We strike today to remind you how good you have it when we don’t strike; when you take us for granted. #WhyIStrike @womensmarch — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) March 8, 2017

#internationalwomensday Move over Wall Street Bull- this girl is here send a powerful message about gender diversity. #intlwomensday pic.twitter.com/BSPGK6p0yJ — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) March 8, 2017

“Though she be but little, she is fierce!” Inspired by this kind, intelligent, & inquisitive little lady. #iwd2017 Day 8#jurassicworld2 pic.twitter.com/9d0pLnZIeB — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) March 8, 2017

One of the world’s leading crusaders for women’s rights and the co-founder of Ms. Magazine said:

California’s newest Senator kinda nailed it with this one: