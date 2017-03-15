EXCLUSIVE: David Strathairn, Lorraine Toussaint, Saniyya Sidney and Christopher Denham have signed on to drama thriller Fast Color opposite Gugu Mbatha-Raw. The pic is directed by Juila Hart and produced by La La Land Oscar nominee Jordan Horowitz under his Original Headquarters banner and LD Entertainment Jackie producers Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon. Filming is underway in New Mexico.

In Fast Color, Mbatha-Raw plays Ruth, a woman who is forced to go on the run when her superhuman abilities are discovered. Now, years after having abandoned her family, the only place she has left to hide is home. Toussaint will play Bo, Ruth’s mother. Strathairn is Ellis, her estranged father. Sidney stars as Lila, Ruth’s daughter, while Denham will portray Bill, leader of the rogue government organization determined to capture Ruth.

Toussaint is a SAG Award winner and NAACP Image Award nominee for her turn as inmate Vee on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black. She also appeared in Selma and is starring in the second season of Fox’s Rosewood. She is repped by Innovative Artists, Frontline Management and attorney Nina Shaw.

Strathairn won a Volpi Cup at the Venice Film Festival and earned Oscar, Golden Globe, SAG, BAFA and Indie Spirit noms for his turn as Edward R. Murrow in George Clooney’s Good Night, and Good Luck. He next will be seen in the AMC/BBC drama McMafia. Strathairn is repped by ICM Partners and Ryan Entertainment.

Sidney most recently was seen in Denzel Washington’s Fences playing Raynell and in Ted Melfi’s Hidden Figures, which won the SAG Award for Best Ensemble. She’ll next be seen in Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History. She is represented by Abrams Artists and LA Management.

Denham stars on Showtime’s Billions and has been seen in such pics as Money Monster, Shutter Island, Duplicity and Argo. He is with UTA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.