With Grimm wrapping its six-season run on NBC, series star David Giuntoli has been tapped as the male lead in CBS’ drama pilot Mission Control. Without a Trace and Unforgettable star Poppy Montgomery is returning to CBS as the female lead in the project, from The Martian author Andy Weir, The Martian producer Simon Kinberg and veteran showrunner Charles Eglee (Dexter).

Written by Weir and directed by Jeremy Podeswa, Mission Control revolves around the next generation of NASA astronauts and scientists who juggle their personal and professional lives during a critical mission with no margin for error.

Montgomery will play Julie, the flight director for the Durga Mission. Giuntoli plays Stevenson, an astronaut and the Durga Mission’s Commander. Giuntoli and Montgomery join previously cast Nestor Serrano and Levi Fiehler.

Montgomery is coming off a four-season run as the lead of Unforgettable, three on CBS and one on A&E. She is repped by ICM Partners, Framework Entertainment and Schrek Rose. Giuntoli, whose feature credits include 13 Hours, is repped by WME and Berwick/Kavacik.