EXCLUSIVE: As Bones is heading into its series finale next week, star David Boreanaz has been tapped as the lead of CBS’ Navy SEAL drama pilot. He replaces Jim Caviezel, who was cast in the role last week. Caviezel, who has a long history with CBS as the star of the long-running crime drama series Person Of Interest, has parted ways with the network and the Navy SEAL pilot’s producer CBS TV Studios over creative differences.

Boreanaz, coming off leading-man turns on two back-to-back hit series — Angel, which ran for five seasons on the WB, and Bones, which has aired for 12 seasons on Fox — had been on the hot list of actors sought for starring roles this broadcast pilot season.

Written by Ben Cavell and directed by Chris Chulack, the Navy SEAL project follows the lives of the elite Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask. Boreanaz will play Jason, the respected, committed leader of his assault team who’s been through over a dozen deployments, with scars inside and out.

Boreanaz will lead a cast that includes Max Theriot, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks and Jessica Pare. The actor, who also served as a producer on Bones and directed multiple episodes, is repped by CAA, Tom Parziale of Visionary Entertainment and attorney Patti Felker.

Cavell, Ed Redlich, who serves as showrunner, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Chulack executive produce the Navy SEAL pilot for CBS TV Studios.