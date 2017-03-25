Fear The Walking Dead executive producer Dave Erickson has signed a multi-year overall deal with AMC, the network behind the hit The Walking Dead companion series. Under the pact, Erickson will remain an executive producer of the series, but leave his role as showrunner duties at the end of the show’s upcoming third season, which is currently in production. He’ll then shift his focus to developing new shows for AMC, and potentially other networks in the AMC Networks portfolio, including SundanceTV.

Erickson worked closely with Robert Kirkman to develop Fear the Walking Dead as a companion series to The Walking Dead, has been the No. 1 show on television among adults 18-49 for the past five years. Heading into its third season, Fear has solidified itself as the No.2 drama in ad-supported cable among adults 25-54.

“We’re beyond grateful for Dave’s amazing work on the first three seasons of ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’ With Dave as showrunner, the series fulfilled its creative promise to expand the Walking Dead universe in a way that was totally unique from the original series, and has gone on to become the #2 drama series in ad-supported cable, behind only ‘The Walking Dead,’ said Joel Stillerman, president of original programming and development for AMC and SundanceTV. “We are also incredibly excited that Dave has chosen to stay in the AMC family to pursue his next passion project. We look forward to many more successful collaborations.”

“I have truly enjoyed working with the writers and directors, cast and crew on ‘Fear’ and am so proud of what we have accomplished over our first two seasons,” Erickson said. “I look forward to completing work on season three, sharing it with the fans and developing new projects with my partners at AMC.”

Erickson’s previous credits include Marco Polo, Sons of Anarchy and Canterbury’s Law.

Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, David Alpert and showrunner David Erickson and produced by AMC Studios.