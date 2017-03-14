David Pimentel, who was head of story on Moana, and Douglas Sweetland who helmed Storks have been set to direct Darkmouth, an animated feature film from Alcon Entertainment based on Irish author Shane Hegarty’s children’s book series. The fantasy adventure will be adapted by Lloyd Taylor.

Like the books, the film will center on an overeager kid who bites off more than he can chew when he prematurely jumps into the family business: hunting monsters. Canyon Creek Films’ Simon Brooks and 8:38’s Kira Davis, who brought the project to Alcon, will produce with Craig Peck and Alcon’s Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson.

Taylor most recently worked on Fox Animation/Chernin Entertainment’s upcoming Pigeon Impossible.

HarperCollins Children’s Books has published the first three installments of Hegarty’s series: Darkmouth: The Legends Begin, Worlds Explode and Chaos Descends in the UK, Ireland, Australia and the U.S.

Hegarty is repped by The Marianne Gunn O’Connor Literary, Film and TV Agency. Taylor is with Management 360 and Verve.