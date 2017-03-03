Danny Masterson, the former co-star of That 70’s Show who currently co-stars on Netflix’s comedy series The Ranch, is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, the LAPD confirmed today.

According to the Robbery Homicide Division’s Sexual Assault Section, “three women have come forward and disclosed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the early 2000’s,” it said in a statement.

It’s unclear how the news impacts Masterson’s current series The Ranch, which is being readied to bow its 20-episode Season 2 later this year. It debuted in April 2016 after it was picked up straight-to-series. The comedy reunited Masterson with his 70’s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher, and the two star as brothers running a Colorado ranch with their parents (Sam Elliott and Debra Winger). Masterson and Kutcher are also producers.

Neflix did not respond to requests for comment.

Masterson’s PR rep, Jenni Weinman Voake at The Current Co, also released a statement today, saying allegations from one of the women, his then-girlfriend, are 16 years old, and that it was only after she “was in contact with Leah Remini that she made allegations of sexual assault by Mr. Masterson.” Masterson is a member of the Church of Scientology, and Remini, a former member, now toplines the A&E series Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath.

Here’s the full statement from Voake: