EXCLUSIVE: Danny DeVito is negotiating to join Tim Burton’s circus in Disney’s live-action rendering of Dumbo which is casting up now. DeVito is trying to work out schedules on his Broadway turn to join Eva Green in the story of the beloved baby circus elephant with the big, floppy ears.

If things work out, DeVito would play Medici, the man who runs a smaller circus that gets acquired by the evil big top circus villain Vandemere. Others involved in the picture say that DeVito’s deal is pretty much closed.

The live-action adaptation of the 1941 animated classic, scripted by Ehren Kruger who produces with Justin Springer, is barreling towards a production start. Eva Green is already in talks to take on the role Colette, a French trapeze artist who works for Vandemere and is a key role in the film.

DeVito, who began his acting career doing several off-Broadway productions including Shakespeare in the Park, has been on stage in recent months having joined the cast of The Price, the Roundabout Theater Company revival of the 1968 Arthur Miller drama. The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor and The Comedian co-star is repped by CAA and Behr Abramson Levy.