One week into Season 24 of Dancing With The Stars (1.7/6) and already the ABC competition series had a hard elimination last night and a ratings fall as rival The Voice (2.3/8) held steady.

Though the most watched show of the night with 10.98 million viewers, DWTS went down 24% among adults 18-49 on Monday from its season premiere of March 20. That’s a comparison to the final numbers of last week, which saw a rise of tenth for the show. Fast affiliates to fast affiliates, DWTS is down 20% in the key demo. Compared to the comparable Week 2 of spring 2016’s Season 22, last night’s DWTS was in OK shape – with just a drop of a tenth from what the March 28, 2016 show delivered.

At 10 PM, Quantico (0.8/3) was even with last week’s fast affiliate results, which went down a tenth in the final numbers.

Also down a tenth was last night’s Voice, but even with that dip from its March 20 airing, the NBC series was once again the top rated show of Monday’s primetime. Take that and add that newbie Taken (1.1/4) was up 22% in the key demo over last week at 10 PM, and NBC eased to a nice overall victory for the night with a 1.9/7 rating and 8.64 million total viewers. Dipping a bit in viewers, the overall 18-49 is exactly the same as last week for the Comcast-owned net.

Fox will be feeling a little less pressure as 24: Legacy (0.9/3) broke out of its ratings lethargy of the past few weeks and ticked up a tenth over last week. However, another clock might be ticking on the struggling APB (0.6/2), which was down a tenth to hit a demo low. That other channel of two-hours of primetime had better overall news with both Supergirl (0.7/3) and Jane The Virgin (0.4/2) up 17% and 33% among the 18-49s respectively on the CW.

NCAA Tournament free for a few days, CBS only had two originals last night with Superior Donuts (1.1/4) and The Great Indoors (0.9/3). It was a mixed bag of the former staying the same as last week and the latter hitting a season low on a rare Monday airing.