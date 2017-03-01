Dancing with the Stars will return Monday, March 20, with a celebrity cast including Mr. T, Charo, Chris Kattan and Nancy Kerrigan.

The cast of the 24th season of the ABC series was announced today on the network’s Good Morning America.

Here’s the full list of celebrity dancers and their professional partners:

Bull rider-turned-model Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess; singer & Vegas legend Charo with Keo Motsepe; former Saturday Nigh Live comic Chris Kattan with Witney Carson; two-time World Series champ David Ross with Lindsay Arnold; dance pop star Erika Jayne with Gleb Savchenko; actress Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy; actor and ’80s icon Mr. T with Kym Herjavec; former ice skater and Tonya Harding foe Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev; Bachelor Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd; Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei with Valentin Chmerkovskiy; football player Rashad Jennings with Emma Slater; and gymnast Simone Biles with Sasha Farber.

Dancing kicks off live at 8 p.m. ET March 20.