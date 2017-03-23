The Produced By Conference set for June 10-11 in Los Angeles unveiled its first set sessions for its ninth edition, with La La Land‘s Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle, Get Out‘s Jordan Peele, and a discussion with Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay among the highlights.

The PGA-sponsored event will take place on the 20th Century Fox lot in Century City.

Among the headlining sessions announced today are 360 Profile: 21 Laps Entertainment with company Founder Shawn Levy, and principals Dan Cohen and Dan Levine. It joins Conversation With panels featuring Chazelle, Peele, Winfrey and DuVernay and Neflix’s Ted Sarandos.

The initial lineup is here:

360 PROFILE: 21 LAPS ENTERTAINMENT

ANIMATION ODYSSEY: THE JOURNEY FROM MAJOR STUDIO TO INDIE CREATIVE FREEDOM

(Sponsored by Box)

ANATOMY OF A WORKFLOW – MINIMIZING COSTS FOR PRODUCTIONS (Sponsored by Panasonic)

THE ART AND CRAFT OF PITCHING FOR FILM & TELEVISION

CONTENT IS KING: MEET THE BUYERS

CONVERSATION WITH: DAMIEN CHAZELLE

CONVERSATION WITH: JORDAN PEELE (Sponsored by VER)

CONVERSATION WITH: OPRAH WINFREY & AVA DUVERNAY

CONVERSATION WITH: TED SARANDOS (Sponsored by Cinecittà Studios)

FINANCING YOUR FILM: HOW TO GET YOUR PROJECT MADE OUTSIDE THE STUDIO SYSTEM

FIVE THINGS EVERY PRODUCER NEEDS TO KNOW ABOUT VIRTUAL REALITY

HOW THESE NETWORK & STUDIO HEADS ARE TRANSFORMING TELEVISION

NEW OPPORTUNITIES IN NON-FICTION: DOCS, LIMITED SERIES & ALTERNATIVE PROGRAMMING

PUTTING TOGETHER YOUR INDIE FILM DREAM TEAM

SHOW ME THE MONEY: MAXIMIZING VALUE FROM PRODUCER SHARE PARTICIPATIONS (Sponsored by Robinson Granatt LLP and Johnson & Johnson LLP)

TO CAST OR NOT TO CAST: CHALLENGES AND SOLUTIONS IN INSURING TALENT (Sponsored by HUB Entertainment Insurance)

TURNING DIGITAL DISRUPTION INTO CREATIVE OPPORTUNITIES (Sponsored by ARRI and Technicolor)

THE WHOLE WORLD IS WATCHING: PRODUCING FOR A GLOBAL AUDIENCE (Sponsored by Entertainment Partners)

The list of panelists to date (subject to change):

Stephanie Allain, Principal, Homegrown Pictures, Inc.; “Dear White People” (film and Netflix series), “Hustle & Flow”

Ian Bryce, Principal, Ian Bryce Productions; “Transformers” Franchise, “Saving Private Ryan”

John Canning, Chairman, New Media Council, Producers Guild of America; VP, Interactive Experiences, NBC Entertainment Digital

Damien Chazelle; “La La Land,” “Whiplash”

Joe Chianese, Executive Vice President, EP Financial Solutions

Dan Cohen, Executive Vice President, 21 Laps Entertainment; “Stranger Things,” “Kin”

Eric d’Arbeloff, Co-President and Co-Founder, Roadside Attractions

Moira Demos, Co-Founder Synthesis Films LLC; “Making a Murderer”

Ava DuVernay, Founder, Array; “A Wrinkle in Time,” “Queen Sugar”

Tracey Edmonds, CEO and President, Edmonds Entertainment; Co-Host, “Extra”; “Jumping The Broom,” “With this Ring”

David Glasser, Chief Operating Officer and President, The Weinstein Company; “TIME: The Kalief Browder Story,” “Six”

Jason Goldberg, Chief Creative Officer, Digital and New Media Group/Alternative Content, STX Entertainment

Carla Hacken, President of Production, Sidney Kimmel Entertainment; “Hell or High Water,” “The Book of Henry”

Marshall Herskovitz, Partner, Bedford Falls Company; “The Last Samurai,” “thirtysomething”

Neville L. Johnson, Profit Participation Litigator, Johnson & Johnson LLP Glenn Kennel, President and CEO, ARRI Inc.

Robert Kondo, Founder, Tonko House; “Ratatouille,” “Toy Story 3”

Dan Levine, President, 21 Laps Entertainment; “The Darkest Minds,” “Arrival”

Shawn Levy, Principal, 21 Laps Entertainment; “Stranger Things,” “Arrival”

Gary Lucchesi, President of the Producers Guild of America; “The Lincoln Lawyer,” “Million Dollar Baby”

Christie Mattull, Managing Director, HUB International Insurance Services

Lori McCreary, President of the Producers Guild of America; “Invictus,” “Madam Secretary”

Deborah McIntosh, Agent, Global Finance and Distribution Group, WME

Jade McQueen, Managing Director, Media & Entertainment, Box

Ted Mundorff, President and CEO, Landmark Theatres

Jordan Peele, Principal, Monkeypaw Productions; “Get Out,” “Key and Peele”

Tom Quinn, Founder & CEO, NEON; “Citizenfour,” “Bachelorette”

Laura Ricciardi, Co-Founder Synthesis Films LLC; “Making a Murderer”

Sabrina K. Robinson, CPA, Robinson Granatt LLP

Lilianne (Lía) Rodríguez, Producer & Lawyer based in Cuba

Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix

Sanjay Sharma, President and Chief Executive Officer, All Def Digital

Daisuke “Dice” Tsutsumi, Founder, Tonko House; “Ratatouille,” “Toy Story 3”

Kevin Turen, President, Phantom Four Films; “The Birth of a Nation,” “Arbitrage”

Angus Wall, Principal, Rock Paper Scissors Entertainment; “Five Came Back,” “13th”

Oprah Winfrey, CEO, OWN and Harpo Films; “Queen Sugar,” “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”