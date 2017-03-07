Roberts’ Bob is handsome, immaculately dressed married father of two teenage kids who is bullied by his wife and his dad (his boss, the head of the law firm), but he’s devoted to the young women whom he coaches, and clearly thinks of it as his calling. Colonna will play Patty’s mother Angie, a sexy (almost Miss Georgia, back in the day), alcoholic single mom. Angie’s recently sober and wants to do the right thing by Patty.

Ryan Seacrest and Nina Wass executive produce via Ryan Seacrest Prods., along with Storied Media Group’s Todd Hoffman and Dennis Kim.

Roberts recurred as Alicia’s (Julianna Margulies) gay brother Owen Cavanaugh on CBS’ The Good Wife and played Milton Mamet on AMC’s The Walking Dead. He has a recurring role on the upcoming third season of ABC’s American Crime, playing Felicity Huffman’s husband. He also will be seen in the upcoming features My Friend Dahmer, premiering at Tribeca Film Festival and Mayhem, premiering at SXSW. Roberts is repped by UTA and Circle of Confusion.

Colonna was a roundtable regular and writer/producer on Chelsea Lately and the hybrid spinoff After Lately. She is repped by APA, Brillstein Entertainment and Cohen Gardner LLP.