Independent studio Critical Content (Catfish: The TV Show) has signed a multi-year overall production deal with Get Lifted Film Co., the production company founded by John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius, to create unscripted television and digital media content.

Under the pact, Critical Content’s studio will produce all unscripted programming across television and digital developed by Get Lifted. In turn, Get Lifted will have access to Critical Content’s global infrastructure, which includes more than 60 unscripted and scripted projects currently in production across some 30 networks and studios.

“John, Mike and Ty are a creative trifecta and we are thrilled to collaborate with them to tell the most moving, important, and entertaining stories on television,” stated Critical Content’s CEO, Tom Forman. “Get Lifted has a track record for developing compelling content across multiple genres. From music competitions to meaningful documentaries, they do it all.”

The Get Lifted trio serves as executive producers on WGN America’s well received drama series Underground. The company also served as executive producers on Damien Chazelle’s acclaimed musical feature La La Land and on the HBO documentary Southern Rites.

With the addition of Get Lifted, Critical Content now has 13 overall deals with producers including Howie Mandel’s Alevy Productions, Ellen Rakieten Entertainment, Austin James, David Metzler, and Jay Blumenfield and Tony Marsh’s The Jay and Tony Show.