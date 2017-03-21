The Cannes Film Festival has set Romanian director Cristian Mungiu as President of the Cinéfondation and Short Film Jury. The helmer of Palme d’Or-winning 4 Months, 3 Weeks And 2 Days as well as last year’s Baccalauréat, for which he won Best Director, previously sat on Steven Spielberg’s main festival jury in 2013. Mungiu said today, “Value and originality have never achieved easy recognition in the cinema. And it’s even harder to recognize the value and originality of very young directors. But the Cinéfondation is known for having succeeded in doing just that to great effect. The Cinéfondation has always given young directors the help and recognition they needed at the very outset of their career, so that they could express themselves with courage and find their own voice. Long may that continue to achieve the same impact. It’s an endeavor in which I’m proud to be playing a part.” The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 17-28.

WB As it continues to grow its online partnerships, Chinese streaming platform iQIYI has pacted with Warner Bros for 200 titles from its library. This includes the Harry Potter, Rush Hour and Lord Of The Rings franchises among many others. IQIYI also has a long-term output deal with Lionsgate, as well as arrangements with Fox, NBCU, the BFI and others.