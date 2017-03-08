Cristela co-creator and star Cristela Alonzo is returning to ABC as the female lead opposite Jason Ritter in ABC’s The Gospel of Kevin, an hourlong drama pilot from veteran showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters and ABC Studios.

Written/executive produced by Fazekas and Butters and directed by Paul McGuigan, The Gospel of Kevin is a light one hour about Kevin (Ritter), a down-on-his-luck man who is tasked by God with a mission to save the world. Kevin is a cluelessly self-serving jerk, on a dangerous path to despair. After a failed suicide attempt, he’s going home to stay with his widowed twin sister and niece for a time, only to be met with a crisis in the person Yvette (Alonso). Tough-talking, but not without compassion, a “source of luminescence,” clearly divine, Yvette is a “warrior for God,” who explains to Kevin that he’s been “tasked with a sacred mission.”

This is the first pilot since Cristela for actress-comedian Alonso who had been courted to return to series TV. Her 2014 sitcom, produced by 20th TV, was a Cinderella story, with a full pilot shot on a shoestring budget that beat the odds and landed on the ABC schedule, subsequently earning a full-season order. She regularly appears on Conan and The View, in addition to being featured on Comedy Central’s Live At Gotham and Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand Up Revolution. She can most recently be seen in her comedy special Lower Classy on Netflix. She’s repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman.