Shemar Moore is returning to Criminal Minds. CBS just announced Moore will guest star in the 12th season finale on May 10, reprising his role as Derek Morgan. In the episode, Morgan brings the BAU a lead in the case against serial killer and escaped convict Mr. Scratch, who has wreaked havoc on the team all season.

Moore, an original cast member, exited the show last March after appearing in 251 episodes. His character, Morgan, had survived a harrowing kidnapping and decided to leave the BAU to focus on life and family. In a letter to fans explaining Moore’s surprise departure, executive producer/showrunner Erica Messer said it was Moore’s decision to leave the show “to try new things.”

Criminal Minds stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez and Damon Gupton. Mark Gordon, Erica Messer and Breen Frazier are executive producers for ABC Studios in association with CBS Television Studios.