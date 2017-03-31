EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has set Will Beall to write The Creature From The Black Lagoon, from an idea Beall had to revive the classic 1954 film as part of the studio’s classic monsters franchise. Beall just scripted another underwater event movie, Aquaman, which James Wan is directing with Jason Momoa in the title role for Warner Bros and DC. Beall also exec produced Training Day, the CBS series transplant of the hit movie. After the untimely death of series star Bill Paxton, that series is going to wind down and end after the network broadcasts the 13 episodes that were completed. Beall, whose breakthrough came with Gangster Squad, has worked on a string of Warner Bros projects that include The Legend of Conan, the latter of which is being produced by Chris Morgan. Morgan and Alex Kurtzman are producing Creature, and they are the architects of Universal’s Monsters Universe. That program starts June 9 with the release of The Mummy, which Kurtzman directed and stars Tom Cruise, and had a rousing presentation at Cinemacon this week.

Creature has long been under development at the studio, going back to when it was shepherded by Gary Ross, whose father co-wrote the original. That horror classic focused on a group of scientists on an expedition through the Amazon who discover a human-fish hybrid. Julie Adams played the leading female role of Kay Lawrence, and her portrayal helped define the scream queen genre. There are several roles that will likely draw big stars.