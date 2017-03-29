Canada’s Creative BC, the independent society that supports British Columbia’s creative sector, has appointed Sandi Richter Cooper as its next BC Film Commissioner and Director of Production Services. She’ll report to CEO Prem Gill and will lead Creative BC’s production services team in the delivery of provincial film commission services, from locations marketing and physical production resource support to industry and community relations services. Cooper has more than 25 years of industry knowledge across film, television, commercials and next-generation media technology from mobile apps to VR. Most recently, she launched a Canadian subsidiary for VR startup VRCinematic. Prior to this, she was Partner and Exec Talent Manager at Strategic Transitions. She’ll join Creative BC on May 1.

Saroo Brierley, whose story of being separated from his Indian family before being adopted by an Australian couple was the subject of the Oscar-nominated pic Lion, is set to speak at the inaugural Nepal Adoptive Families Association on Thursday night in New York City. The charity event, which is being held at the Sony Headquarters on Madison Avenue, will work to raise funds for the group and its NAFA Nourishes program, a program designed to treat malnutrition and malabsorption in orphaned children living in children’s homes throughout Kathmandu Valley, Nepal. NAFA was established by industry veteran Aaron Skalka and his wife Emma, who have worked tirelessly to raise money for orphanages in Nepal and the adoption of Nepalese children. Event info can be found at http://www.nepalafa.org/inaugural-gala/.

Starz Play, the on-demand video streaming service available in 19 countries across the Middle East and Northern Africa region, has inked a deal with NBCUniversal International Distribution to offer subscribers its U.S. content. Television series such as Mr. Robot, Bates Motel, 12 Monkeys and Heroes will be available on the service as well as Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta starrer Shades of Blue. Feature films from NBCUni’s feature films such as Luc Besson’s Lucy, The Bourne Legacy and Ethan Hawke starrer The Purge will also be on offer on the service. Starz Play has increased its service to include more than 6,000 hours of content, featuring English, Arabic and French audio options.