Four episodes into its run, HBO’s new comedy series Crashing has been renewed for a second season. Created by and starring Pete Holmes, the show is executive produced by Holmes and Girls EP Judd Apatow.

Launching to strong reviews and airing behind Girls at 10:30 PM, the male-skewing Crashing got off to a respectable ratings start, drawing 540,000 Live+same day linear viewers at 10:30 PM and 763,000 for the night. That was up 54% from the recent 10:30 PM HBO comedy debut of Issa Rae’s acclaimed Insecure and 26% over the most recent season opener of Togetherness, which followed Girls last year.

The eight-episode first season of Crashing tells the story of Pete (Holmes), a sheltered suburbanite who married his childhood sweetheart and dreams of making it as a stand-up comedian. But when he finds out his wife is cheating on him, Pete’s world unravels, forcing him to reevaluate his priorities and plunging him into the deep end of the rough-and-tumble New York comedy scene.

Drawing on Holmes’ own experiences as a comedian, Crashing also features Lauren Lapkus and George Basil. The series has attracted a slew of comedians appearing as versions of themselves, including Dave Attell, Hannibal Burress, Artie Lange, T.J. Miller, Jim Norton, Rachael Ray and Sarah Silverman.

“Pete and Judd have proven to be the ultimate ambassadors for the standup comedy world,” said HBO’s head of comedy Amy Gravit.

Season one was executive produced by Holmes and Apatow; Judah Miller was co-exec producer; Oren Brimer, Josh Church, Igor Srubshchik and Dave Rath producers.