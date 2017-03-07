Following starring turns on the CBS drama The District and NBC’s Parenthood, Coach alum Craig T. Nelson is returning to half-hour comedy as the male lead opposite Georgia King in ABC’s single-camera pilot Raised by Wolves, from Juno writer Diablo Cody and Berlanti Productions.

Written by Cody and directed by Ben Taylor, Raised by Wolves is an adaptation of the 2015 UK comedy series, which was created and written by British columnist and author Caitlin Moran and her sister Caroline based on their childhood experience. It centers on Sheila Gable (King), one tough mother struggling to support her five opinionated, eccentric kids on a shoestring budget in a Midwestern town.

Nelson will play Paul “Grampy” Kosinski, Sheila’s father. A cheerfully entitled baby boomer with limited resources, he often takes advantage of her but also provides an odd comfort to the family.

Also cast as regulars in the pilot are Izabella Alvarez, Talia Jackson and Cooper J. Friedman who will play three of the Gable children.

Raised by Wolves is executive produced by Cody, Berlanti Prods.’ Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, Taylor and the Morans alongside Big Talk’s Kenton Allen and Matthew Justice as well as Caroline Leddy, who exec produced the original series alongside Allen, for Warner Bros TV, Berlanti Prods. and Big Talk Prods.

Nelson, who most recently played the Braverman patriarch Zeek on the praised NBC family drama Parenthood, won an Emmy for his starring role in the long-running NBC sitcom Coach. He voices Mr. Incredible in the Disney/Pixar animated franchise. He’s repped by Paradigm, Forward Entertainment and attorney Tom Hoberman.