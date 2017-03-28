EXCLUSIVE: TV producer and former Key And Peele writer Rich Talarico has sold his film pitch Kansas to Covert Media and Broken Road Productions. Plot details are being kept under wraps but it is described as an unusual/Charlie Kaufman-esque project. It’s the first project Covert has purchased based solely off a pitch.

“Rich has developed an incredibly clever concept,” said Covert Media CEO Paul Hanson. “We are thrilled to be working with him and Broken Road to push this exciting new project forward.”

Talarico, who has worked comedy variety shows like Saturday Night Live and Mad TV, is currently co-writing Paramount’s Substitute Teacher, based on the Key & Peele sketch, with Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele starring. He’s repped by Paradigm and Morris Yorn.

Broken Road’s upcoming slate includes the Netflix film Naked starring Marlon Wayans and Cadaver for Screen Gems, while Covert’s pipeline has Ophelia starring Naomi Watts and Daisy Ridley, Forty-Six directed by Alik Sakharov, and Resurface, which is being produced alongside Broken Road.