Jacqueline Bisset (Dancing on the Edge), Stefan Kapicic (Deadpool), Jacqueline Antaramian (Madame Secretary), Liv Lisa Fries (Zurich), Christiane Paul (The Wave), General Hospital alum Ingo Rademacher and Marco Khan (10,000 BC) have joined Counterpart, Starz’s upcoming spy thriller, in recurring roles.

Rex/Shutterstock

From MRC, Anonymous Content and Gilbert Films, Counterpart is the story of Howard Silk (J.K. Simmons), a lowly cog in a bureaucratic agency, who discovers that the agency he works for is really guarding a crossing into a parallel dimension. Through Howard and his “Counterpart” on the other side, the show will navigate themes of identity, what ifs, and lost love.

Rex/Shutterstock

Bisset will play Lydia Burton, mother to Emily (Olivia Williams) and matriarch of the family, Lydia Burton is a retired member of the UK government whose presence casts a large shadow. Kapicic will portray Lieber, the right-hand man of Shaw (Nicholas Pinnock) who has little respect for Howard. Kamaranian is Ava Fancher: Married to the head of diplomacy Roland Fancher (Richard Schiff), she comes second to his loyalty to the office. Fries will play Greta, a free-spirited Bohemian young woman who catches the eye of one of the show’s leads with her unexpected kindness. Paul is Mira, the leader of a clandestine group whose presence figures into the first season in major way. Rademacher will play Friedrich, Quayle’s best friend who is often called upon for favors inside the Office of Interchange. Khan will portray Raash, Howard Prime’s right hand man, a loyal and reliable operative. Harry Lloyd, Nazanin Boniadi, Nicholas Pinnock, Sara Serraiocco and Ulrich Thomsen also star.

Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game) directed the first episode. Created and written by Justin Marks, Counterpart is executive produced by Tyldum and Marks with Amy Berg, Gary Gilbert with Gilbert Films, Jordan Horowitz, Keith Redmon and Bard Dorros with Anonymous Content. Simmons also serves as a producer.