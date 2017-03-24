Starz’s upcoming drama series Counterpart is making a change in the executive ranks between the first and second 10-episode seasons of its two-season straight-to-series order.

Amy Berg (DaVinci’s Demons), who served as an executive producer on Season 1, has departed the series, which just wrapped shooting its first season in Los Angeles this week, in a mutual decision from all parties.

Counterpart, from MRC, Gilbert Films and Anonymous Content, stars J.K. Simmons. Created, written and executive produced by Justin Marks (The Jungle Book), who serves as showrunner, with The Imitation Game‘s Morten Tyldum executive producing and directing the first episode, the series is described as an espionage thriller with a metaphysical twist. Counterpart is the story of Howard Silk (Simmons), a lowly cog in a bureaucratic agency, who discovers that the agency he works for is really guarding a crossing into a parallel dimension. Through Howard and his “Counterpart” on the other side, the show will navigate themes of identity, what ifs, and lost love.

Berg will still be credited as an executive producer on Season 1 alongside Marks, Tyldum, Gary Gilbert with Gilbert Films, Jordan Horowitz, Keith Redmon and Bard Dorros with Anonymous Content. Simmons also serves as a producer.