EXCLUSIVE: Rising British actor Connor Swindells has been cast alongside Gerard Butler and Peter Mullan in Keepers, the feature debut from The Killing’s Kristoffer Nyholm. Brian Oliver’s Cross Creek Pictures is fully financing the project that’s inspired by a true unsolved local mystery.

This will be the first feature pic for up-and-comer Swindells, who has recently had roles in Monumental Pictures’ Harlots for ITV and Hulu and Carnival’s historical drama Jamestown for Sky.

Mad As Birds is producing Keepers and Protagonist Pictures handling international sales on the title with CAA co-repping North American rights. Filming starts next week in Scotland. Joe Alwyn was previously attached to the project but he fell out and Swindells has stepped into the role.

The action is set on an uninhabited island 20 miles from the rugged Scottish coast. There, three lighthouse keepers arrive for a six-week shift. As Thomas (Mullan), James (Butler) and Donald (Swindells) settle into their usual, solitary routines, they stumble upon something that isn’t theirs to keep. Where did it come from? Who does it belong to? When a boat appears in the distance that might hold the answer to their questions, a battle for survival ensues as personal greed replaces loyalty and three honest men are led down a path to destruction.

Mad As Birds’ Andy Evans, Ade Shannon and Sean Marley produce along with Oliver and G-BASE’s Butler and Alan Siegel. Jason Seagraves is exec producer.

Swindells is repped by Hamilton Hodell.

Butler is repped by CAA, Alan Siegel Entertainment and Nyholm is repped by CAA and United Agents. Mullan is repped by Markham, Froggard and Irwin.