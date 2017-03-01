Conan O’Brien’s cold open to tonight’s primetime special, Conan Without Borders: Made in Mexico was released by TBS the morning after President Donald Trump delivered his address to the joint session of Congress, in which he again promised to build that “great, great wall” along the U.S. southern border.

Stopped at the border, Mexican agents look at Conan’s passport, as he explains he’s that Conan O’Brien, comedian and late-night show host.

“Clearly they’re not sending us their best,” one agent mutters to another.

Conan is told he will be subject to Mexico’s new policy of extreme vetting.

“You might just be one of those ‘bad hombres’,” the agent explains. Understandable concern, given Trump’s repeated remarks/tweets about media being the “enemy” of the American people.

I see what you doing,” Conan responds, attempting to placate. “We’ve got some new people running the United States and that has created some tension between our countries. But you can’t lump all Americans into one group. That’s not fair. That’s stereotyping!”

The agents smartly conclude that statement is proof Conan really is a comedian. They decide to let him enter the country. Their trained dog, however, wants to probe further.