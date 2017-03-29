Complex Networks has ordered eight half-hour episodes of scripted workplace comedy series Liberty Crossing, executive produced by Oscar-nominated Mason Novick (Juno, 500 Days of August) for premiere later this year on Verizon’s go90. Production begins in May.

Created by Daniel Radosh (The Daily Show) and Michael Harrison, Liberty Crossing is the story of a hapless young intelligence analyst at the National Counterterrorism Center who must untangle a terror plot while navigating the office’s petty backstabbing and bureaucracy — all the while tolerating his meddling family.

Rex/Shutterstock

Radosh and Harrison executive produce with Novick, Michelle Knudsen (Bad Words, Hidden), Deborah Henderson (Snow in August, The Two of Us) along with Complex Networks’ Justin Killion and Cory Stern. Todd Berger (It’s a Disaster, The Scenesters) directs. Insurrection Media produces in association with MXN Entertainment.

“Liberty Crossing is a witty and relevant series with an incredibly talented creative team. Having worked with MXN, Insurrection, and Todd Berger in the past it’s great to be back in business with such talented individuals, and everyone here at Complex Networks is looking forward to a strong, long-term creator friendly relationship with Daniel and Michael on this series,” said Justin Killion, Head of Premium Programming & Development at Complex Networks.

Liberty Crossing joins other original series on Complex Networks’ slate, including Beyond the Lights from Peter Berg’s Film 45; Thanksgiving created by Dan Powell and Bethany Hall and starring Chris Elliott and Amy Sedaris; Embeds, from Megyn Kelly, and Michael DeLuca; Top Grier starring Hayes Grier; and Drive Share created by and starring Paul Scheer and Rob Huebell.