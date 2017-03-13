Common has been tapped to star in Quick Draw, a new revenge action thriller to be produced by Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Content Media. Harris Goldberg wrote the script and will direct, and shooting is set to begin in the summer.

The plot is mostly under wraps, but the pic will feature hyper-intense shootouts, choreographed car chases and hand-to-hand combat and is set in Los Angeles. Di Bonaventura is producing with Content Media’s Tom Butterfield and David Greenblatt via his Greenlit Creative.

Content Media will also handle worldwide sales; CAA, which also reps Common, has domestic sales rights.

Common’s recent acting credits include most recently John Wick: Chapter 2 as well as Suicide Squad, Run All Night, Selma and Now You See Me. The rapper also won the 2015 Best Song Oscar with John Legend for “Glory” from Selma. He is also repped by manager Derek Dudley and attorney David Fox.

Goldberg is repped by Greenlit Creative and Jackoway Tyerman.