Comedy Central has given a pilot order to a project from Saturday Night Live co-head writers, Chris Kelly, who will direct, and Sarah Schneider. The two executive produce with SNL boss Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer via Michael’s Broadway Video.

Written by Kelly and Schneider, the untitled comedy features two struggling siblings who are forced to reevaluate their lives when their much younger 12-year-old brother becomes instantly famous without trying.

The pilot comes on the heels of the launch of Detroiters, Broadway Video’s first series for Comedy Central. The company’s primetime portfolio also includes Man Seeking Woman on FX, as well as Portlandia and Documentary Now! at IFC.

Kelly and Schneider rejoined SNL as head writers at the beginning of this season after previously serving as writers on the show from 2011-14. Between the two SNL stints, Kelly worked as a writer on Comedy Central’s Broad City. Kelly also wrote and directed the feature Other People, which earned him two 2017 Indie Spirit Award nominations, for best first feature and best screenplay, and earned a Spirit trophy for star Molly Shannon.

Schneider did a stint on Netflix’s Master of None. She also previously was a writer and co-star of CollegeHumor Originals.

