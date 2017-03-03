Comedy Central is entering the hot weekly late-night arena with a show hosted by Australian comedian Jim Jefferies. The untitled half-hour series, picked up for 10 episodes, will debut in the summer.

In it, Jefferies will travel around the world to tackle the week’s top stories and most controversial issues. “Plus, he’ll talk about Donald Trump because, unfortunately, there’s no way he can avoid it,” the network said.

The series, which originated as a pilot, is executive produced by Jefferies, Scott Zabielski, and Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Alex Murray and Tim Sarkes. Jason Reich, a former writer for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, who most recently was a writer for TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, is returning to Comedy Central as co-executive producer and head writer for the Jim Jefferies’ show.

“Jim has a huge comedic voice on the global stage,” said Comedy Central president Kent Alterman. “During development, we also learned his talent is only surpassed by his incredible work ethic.”

There is no premiere date or time slot yet for the new series. With The Daily Show and @midnight airing Monday-Thursday, Friday and Sunday night are possibilities.

Until recently only represented by HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, weekly late-night shows are becoming very popular in light of the success of two Daily Show alums, John Oliver with Last Week Tonight on HBO and Samantha Bee with Full Frontal on TBS. TV Land recently launched Throwing Shade, Chelsea Handler is switching to a weekly format on her Netflix show for Season 2, and TBS’ Conan too has been mulling reducing the number of episodes a week.

Jefferies recently got in a heated exchange with Donald Trump supporter Piers Morgan on Real Time, which went viral. He is coming off an international stand-up tour, “The Unusual Punishment Tour,” which came on the heels of releasing his second Netflix special Freedumb last summer. Jefferies burst onto the U.S. comedy scene in 2009 with his HBO special I Swear to God, the first of 7 specials. Jefferies has appeared on Comedy Central’s @midnight with Chris Hardwick and The Comedy Jam special that aired last August. He also co-created, wrote, produced and starred in the FX comedy series Legit, which ran for two seasons.