Disney has unveiled the first look at Pixar’s Coco, the reteam of Oscar-winning Toy Story 3 director Lee Unkrich and producer Darla K Anderson. Adrian Molina co-directed the pic, which centers on a music-loving boy who unlocks the real story behind his family history after finding himself in the Land Of The Dead. Adrian Gonzalez voices Miguel; Benjamin Bratt his musical idol Ernesto de la Cruz; and Gael García Bernal is Hector, a trickster who joins Miguel on his journey to the fantastical land, which looks Pixar-stunning in the teaser trailer that came out this morning.

Disney, which is prepping Pixar’s Cars 3 for a June debut, releases Coco on November 22. It first announced the project inspired by the Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos back in April 2012.

Check out the trailer above and the poster below.