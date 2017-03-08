Burn Notice alum Coby Bell is set for a co-starring role opposite Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker in Fox’s untitled Marvel action-adventure pilot.

Written by Matt Nix and directed by Bryan Singer, the pilot focuses on two ordinary parents (Moyer, Acker) who discover their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

Bell, who rounds out the regular cast of the pilot, will play Jace Turner, a weathered man who quietly wrestles with the moral ambiguities of a job that regularly requires cold-blooded, calculating efficiency on a day-to-day basis.

Nix, Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory executive produce the project, based on characters from the X-Men comic universe, for 20th TV and Marvel Television.

Bell is probably best known for his eight-season run as Jason Pitts on the comedy series The Game and his four-season run as Jesse Porter on USA’s Burn Notice. He is repped by Innovative Artists and Barbara Stark Management.