Claire Holt (Aquarius) has been cast as the lead of ABC’s thriller drama pilot Doomsday, from producer Carol Mendelsohn and Sony TV.

Written by Mark Bianculli & VJ Boyd and directed by Joachim Ronning, Doomsday starts in the aftermath of 9/11, when the U.S. government institutes a secret think tank featuring the most creative minds in science and entertainment that is tasked with dreaming up man-made disaster scenarios and their possible solutions. Because the hypothetical ideas are deemed extremely dangerous, the list is sealed and the program shut down. But when a catastrophe occurs that’s ripped from the pages of the missing doomsday book, the team is brought back years later to prevent the disasters of their own making.

Holt will play Kayla, the newest member of the Doomsday project. Considered the best cyber security analyst in the country, she’s efficient, irreverent, and not particularly interested in making friends.

Australian-born Holt recurred on the CW’s The Vampire Diaries, subsequently transitioning to spinoff The Originals. She recently co-starred on NBC’s Aquarius. In features, Holt just wrapped the female lead in indie comedy The Divorce Party and can next be seen in the Weinstein Co.’s In The Deep. Holt repped by WME, Management 360 and Stone Genow Smelkinson.