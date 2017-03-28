A K-9 named Farrah was introduced by National Association of Theatre Owners managing director Mitch Neuhauser as part of CinemaCon’s new security measures at this year’s confab.

Last year, on the final day of the Las Vegas exhibition confab, Lionsgate’s screening of Now You See Me 2 was evacuated when two mysterious backpacks were left unattended on their seats. They belonged to two die-hard Keanu Reeves fans, who pursued the star for an autograph, leaving their bags unattended. An audience member noticed the bags, became concerned and alerted security. The entire Coliseum theater at Caesar’s Palace was emptied out.

This year, Neuhauser said that a bag-checking policy is in full effect, plus a bomb-sniffing dog. “While we don’t envision any situations at all, we have instituted new security measures this year. We are doing bag searches.” Big bags will be searched fully. If you’re a member of the press, then you’re lucky because you can wait on a shorter line.