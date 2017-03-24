Ciarán Foy (Sinister 2) has been set to direct Broad Green Pictures’ psychological horror film Eli about a young boy who undergoes treatment for a rare disease in a secluded clinic which turns into a haunted prison with no way out based on rewrite David Chirchirillo’s 2015 Black List script. The project, which is planned for a summer start, is being produced by Trevor Macy via his Intrepid Pictures’ banner (Oculus) from a script re-written by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing. The writing duo has a number of other horror projects set up around town.

John Zaozirny via Bellevue Productions will produce and Melinda Nishioka will co-produce for Intrepid. Gabriel and Daniel Hammond will executive produce for Broad Green. Foy a number of projects in the works with horrormaster Blumhouse Productions, including The Shee which he will write and direct. The helmer’s debut was Citadel which premiered SXSW in 2012 and won the festival’s Midnighters Audience Award.

Golberg and Naing’s The Boy Who Drew Monsters is currently being developed at New Line Cinema with James Wan. The writing duo also penned Emile Hirsch’s horror film The Autopsy of Jane Doe and also Cropsey for Amblin Partners.

Intrepid, which produced The Bye Bye Man, Ouija: Origin of Evil, The Strangers, and Safe House is currently in post on Mike Flanagan’s horror thriller Gerald’s Game, based on the Stephen King novel; it is set up at Netflix.

Foy is repped by UTA; Goldberg by WME, The Nacelle Company, and Del Shaw Moonves; Naing by APA, Circle of Confusion, and Del Shaw Moonves; Chirchirillo by APA, Bellevue Productions, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller and Intrepid by Reder & Feig.