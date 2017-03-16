Lee Daniels’ Fox music drama series Star will be getting another new showrunner. Chuck Pratt has stepped down as showrunner after one season, Deadline has confirmed. A search is underway for a replacement.

Pratt took the reins from Charley Murray, who previously served as co-showrunner alongside co-creator/executive producer Tom Donaghy. Murray exited the show last September over creative differences for the direction of the show.

Star was not the breakout series like Daniels’ hit hip hop series Empire, but has been stable in ratings and was renewed for a second season last month.

Set in Atlanta, Star revolves around three talented young singers (Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny and Brittany O’Grady) who navigate the cut-throat music business on their road to success. The series, whose pilot was directed by Daniels, features original music, along with musical fantasy sequences, as the girls dream of their future. Its cast includes Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt and Nicholas Gonzalez.

Daniels, Donaghy, Pamela Oas Williams and Effie Brown executive produce.

Pratt’s exit was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.