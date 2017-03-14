Covert Affairs alum Christopher Gorham has booked a series regular role opposite Dallas Roberts and Debby Ryan in the CW drama pilot Insatiable, from former Dexter co-executive producer Lauren Gussis, Ryan Seacrest Productions, Storied Media Group and CBS TV Studios. Written/executive produced by Gussis and directed by Andrew Fleming, Insatiable was inspired by real-life Southern lawyer and top beauty pageant coach Bill Alverson. It focuses on Bob (Dallas), a disgraced, dissatisfied civil lawyer-turned-beauty pageant coach who takes on Patty (Ryan), a vengeful, bullied teenager as his client, and has no idea what he’s about to unleash upon the world. Gorham will play Barnum, the pageant dad and D.A. courtroom nemesis to Bob (Roberts). Gorham recurs on 2 Broke Girls and Syfy’s The Magicians and will next be seen in feature We Love You, Sally Carmichael, in which he stars and makes his feature directorial debut. He is repped by Thruline and CAA.

Irish newcomer Jacob McCarthy has booked his first series-regular role in NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot from Seth Meyers, Saturday Night Live’s Mike O’Brien and Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video. Written by O’Brien, the untitled comedy (fka AP Bio) centers on Jack (Glenn Howerton), a hilariously cynical Ivy League professor who loses out on his dream job and goes to work as a high school biology teacher, where he imposes his unorthodox teaching style and uses the kids to plot out revenge on those who wronged him. McCarthy will play Devin, an intense and angry kid who sits in the back of the class reading “Anarchy in Action”. He’s the only kid who is really on board with the chaos created by Jack because he never wanted to take biology in the first place. McCarthy will next be seen starring in the upcoming feature The Drummer and the Keeper for the Irish Film Board. He is repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Lorraine Brennan Management.