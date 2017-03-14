Christina Ochoa (Animal Kingdom) is set as the female lead opposite Matt Barr in Valor, the CW’s serialized military drama/conspiracy thriller pilot written by writer-musician Kyle Jarrow and directed by Michael Robin.

In Valor, the boundaries between military discipline and human desire are tested on a U.S. Army base that houses an elite unit of helicopter pilots trained to perform clandestine international and domestic missions. It centers on chopper pilots Nora (Ochoa) and Gallo (Barr) who, after a botched mission in Somalia leaves a pair of American servicemen in enemy hands, train for a rescue operation and only they share a very large secret from the initial operation — a secret that must never come to the attention of the Army. Ochoa’s Nora is an intense and driven junior Army pilot who is a member of the Night Raiders special ops unit. While partnered with the more experienced Gallo, together they fly choppers in and out of the hottest hot spots in the world.

Ochoa plays Renn Randall on TNT’s Animal Kingdom and also stars in Syfy’s new grindhouse cinema-inspired drama series Blood Drive, which premieres this summer. She’s repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Luber Roklin Entertainment and attorney Mark S. Temple.