Shark Tank‘s frequent “guest shark” venture capitalist Chris Sacca will make his acting debut in ABC’s untitled Start Up comedy pilot (formerly known as Start Up).

Sacca will guest star as himself in the single-camera pilot, based on Alex Blumberg’s Gimlet Media podcast Start Up, whose first season chronicled the launch of Gimlet. The role likely will turn into recurring if the project is picked up to series. Sacca is an actual investor in Gimlet Media.

Written by Matt Tarses and toplined by Scrubs star Zach Braff, who also directs, the comedy is about all the things that happen — the good, the bad and the ugly — when Alex (Braff), a guy in his mid-30s with a wife and two kids, makes the crazy decision to quit his good job and dive into the brave new world of starting a business.

A “guest shark” on ABC’s Shark Tank, Sacca is a venture investor, company adviser and entrepreneur and a former lawyer. He’s the proprietor of Lowercase Capital, a venture capital fund that has invested in seed and early-stage technology companies such as Twitter, Uber, Instagram, Twilio and Kickstarter.

