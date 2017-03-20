EXCLUSIVE: Chris Evans is set to star in Red Sea Diving Resort, the Gideon Raff-directed drama that will be financed by Bron Studios. The drama revolves around the rescue and transport of Ethiopian Jews to Israel in 1981. Raff wrote the script and Alexandra Milchan is producing. Evans will play Ari Kidron, a charming Israeli agent who assembles a ragtag team to help refugees on the ground.

Evans will next be seen starring in the Marc Webb-directed Gifted for Fox Searchlight. He’s also reprising his Captain America role in the back-to-back sequels of Avengers: Infinity War.

He’s repped by CAA, 3 Arts and attorney Jason Sloane.